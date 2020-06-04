You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: June 4
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault, malicious mischief — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Kenneth Werner Frey, 54, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with reporting.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jayson Allen Green, 36, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Indecent exposure — According to call logs, a white man at Lake Sacajawea was completely naked Tuesday afternoon.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Pelican Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Bottle thrown through window.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1600 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Box of Milwaukee cordless tools.
  • 6700 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Purse left in unlocked car.

Vehicle theft

33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Green 1997 Ford Taurus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News