Police Blotter: June 4

Assault, malicious mischief — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Kenneth Werner Frey, 54, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with reporting.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jayson Allen Green, 36, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.
Indecent exposure — According to call logs, a white man at Lake Sacajawea was completely naked Tuesday afternoon.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Pelican Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Bottle thrown through window.
Vehicle prowls
- 1600 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Box of Milwaukee cordless tools.
- 6700 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Purse left in unlocked car.
Vehicle theft
33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Green 1997 Ford Taurus.
