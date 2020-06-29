Police Blotter: June 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mail theft — A citizen reported that people in a car stole mail from a community mailbox in the 400 block of Twin Flower Drive in Woodland on Saturday. The vehicle “bolted” when the caller came over to talk to them. They also appeared to have tagged the mailbox with spray paint and gained access by prying it open, according to a police dispatch log.

Vandalism near volcano trail — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller reported that a silver Dodge Charger drove over and through “Road Closed” signs near the Hummocks Trailhead in the 2600 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, as well as a barrier and cones, at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jade Brianne Sharpe, 31, of Spanaway, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Larry Eugene Smith, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, violating a no-contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.