Police Blotter: June 30

Mail theft — A citizen reported that people in a car stole mail from a community mailbox in the 400 block of Twin Flower Drive in Woodland on Saturday. The vehicle “bolted” when the caller came over to talk to them. They also appeared to have tagged the mailbox with spray paint and gained access by prying it open, according to a police dispatch log.
Vandalism near volcano trail — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller reported that a silver Dodge Charger drove over and through “Road Closed” signs near the Hummocks Trailhead in the 2600 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, as well as a barrier and cones, at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sean Aaron McClain, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jade Brianne Sharpe, 31, of Spanaway, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Larry Eugene Smith, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, violating a no-contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Ezra Lee Pierce, 20, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of eluding police.
Eluding — Kelso police Saturday arrested Libby Ann McDonald, 60, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding police, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Wade Owen Wilson, 55, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Selma Mae Alhashimi, 59, of St. Helens on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and of being a fugitive.
Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Jace Allen Massutti, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license and violating terms of a trip permit.
Burglary
- 1200 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Friday. Someone cut fencing and stole a push mower, weed burner and propane tank from a construction site.
Vehicle prowls
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Wallet taken from vehicle.
- 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
Vandalism
- 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A man tried but failed to remove a handicap sign from a parking lot.
- 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Power boxes tampered with.
