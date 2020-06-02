Police Blotter: June 3

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Jonathan Cody Gates, 29, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Joshua Roland Moore, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence, interfering with domestic violence reporting and malicious mischief.
Vandalism
- 500 block of Kroll Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Two “parts trucks” had windows broken out.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. A woman slashed the caller’s tires.
Theft
- 900 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday. Boyfriend took bank card without permission.
Stolen vehicle
3100 block of Field Street, Longview. Monday. Unlicensed, refurbished trailer stolen between May 18 and 20. Black with wooden slats.
