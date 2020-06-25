Police Blotter: June 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Rick Ray Blair, 60, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Burglary, indecent exposure — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Russell Earl Scott, 20, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary and indecent exposure.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported Wednesday that he received an email from Amazon about his Prime account and was directed to pay a security fee to unlock and recover his account. He sent $800 in gift cards to a man who told him he was from the customer support center.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported Wednesday that he received a call from someone posing as a DirecTV employee. The caller told him that the company would add HBO to his account and cut his rates in half if he paid six months in advance. Total loss $360.

Thefts

1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole a bike from Bob’s Sporting Goods and rode it to flee the scene.

1800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole two chainsaws totaling about $820 in value.

Vandalism

800 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone broke a window on a vacant house to get inside, then kicked holes in the wall and caused other damage to the drywall. Estimated damage of $1,000.

3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a window on a house.

