Police Blotter: June 26

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Rick Ray Blair, 60, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Burglary, indecent exposure — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Russell Earl Scott, 20, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary and indecent exposure.
Fraud — A Woodland man reported Wednesday that he received an email from Amazon about his Prime account and was directed to pay a security fee to unlock and recover his account. He sent $800 in gift cards to a man who told him he was from the customer support center.
Fraud — A Woodland man reported Wednesday that he received a call from someone posing as a DirecTV employee. The caller told him that the company would add HBO to his account and cut his rates in half if he paid six months in advance. Total loss $360.
Thefts
1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man stole a bike from Bob’s Sporting Goods and rode it to flee the scene.
- 1800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole two chainsaws totaling about $820 in value.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone broke a window on a vacant house to get inside, then kicked holes in the wall and caused other damage to the drywall. Estimated damage of $1,000.
- 3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a window on a house.
