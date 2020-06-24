Police Blotter: June 25

Assault, interfering — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Ryan Lee Alder, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and interfering in reporting.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., 46, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tom Douglas Reynolds Jr., 50, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession with the intent to sell.
Thefts
- 3900 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. A month and a half’s supply of fentanyl patches.
- 100 block of Goldfinch Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Package from Macy’s.
- 100 block of Lapham Road, Toledo. Tuesday. Car keys.
- 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock, Tuesday. Cellphone and license plate OR112CYC taken from car.
Vandalism
- Washington Way and 30th Avenue, Longview, Tuesday. Drink thrown at car.
- 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Air let out of tires.
Burglaries
- 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Bags of clothes and food.
- 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
