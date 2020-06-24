You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: June 25
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault, interfering — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Ryan Lee Alder, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and interfering in reporting.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., 46, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tom Douglas Reynolds Jr., 50, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession with the intent to sell.

Thefts

  • 3900 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. A month and a half’s supply of fentanyl patches.
  • 100 block of Goldfinch Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Package from Macy’s.
  • 100 block of Lapham Road, Toledo. Tuesday. Car keys.
  • 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock, Tuesday. Cellphone and license plate OR112CYC taken from car.

Vandalism

  • Washington Way and 30th Avenue, Longview, Tuesday. Drink thrown at car.
  • 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Air let out of tires.

Burglaries

  • 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Bags of clothes and food.
  • 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News