You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: June 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Whip it — At least two men near the 1200 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland were reportedly hitting each other with whips around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller.

Scam — A Woodland caller to Cowlitz 911 dispatch said he was defrauded of $3,000 by a scammer who claimed he owed money. The victim apparently used credit cards and his bank to send eBay gift card numbers to the scammer.

Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Michael David Hansen, 28, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tools stolen from car.

Theft

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Cellphone.

Vandalism

  • 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Suspect punched a vehicle tail light, breaking it.
  • 100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. The word “Norte” and a smiley face were spray-painted on a vehicle.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News