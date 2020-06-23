Police Blotter: June 24

Whip it — At least two men near the 1200 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland were reportedly hitting each other with whips around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller.
Scam — A Woodland caller to Cowlitz 911 dispatch said he was defrauded of $3,000 by a scammer who claimed he owed money. The victim apparently used credit cards and his bank to send eBay gift card numbers to the scammer.
Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Michael David Hansen, 28, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tools stolen from car.
Theft
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Cellphone.
Vandalism
- 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Suspect punched a vehicle tail light, breaking it.
- 100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. The word “Norte” and a smiley face were spray-painted on a vehicle.
