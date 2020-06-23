Police Blotter: June 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whip it — At least two men near the 1200 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland were reportedly hitting each other with whips around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller.

Scam — A Woodland caller to Cowlitz 911 dispatch said he was defrauded of $3,000 by a scammer who claimed he owed money. The victim apparently used credit cards and his bank to send eBay gift card numbers to the scammer.

Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Michael David Hansen, 28, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tools stolen from car.

Theft

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Cellphone.

Vandalism

3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Suspect punched a vehicle tail light, breaking it.

100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. The word “Norte” and a smiley face were spray-painted on a vehicle.

