Police Blotter: June 23

Drainage gates tampered — Woodland police discovered Friday afternoon that several water drainage gates were removed in the 1400 block of Dike Access Road, exposing the drains in the roadway. A manhole cover in front of Walmart was also tampered with, the agency said.
Chaotic teens — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller Friday afternoon reported “chaos” underneath the Mickey Mouse Bridge in Castle Rock, including underage drinking, 4-wheel riding and fist fighting. Two teens fighting at the river eventually broke it off and did not request medical aid.
Burglary — Woodland police Monday arrested Drew Ryan Fish, 26, of Vancouver on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Timothy Michael Sells, 56, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense, failure to transfer title and driving without a license.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Gina Luella Stinson, 22, of Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, obstructing a public servant and third-degree malicious mischief.
Rape — Longview police Sunday arrested a 40-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Albert William Martofel Jr., 47, of Vancouver on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and DUI.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Rian A. Bango, 30, of Portland on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and a felony drug offense.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Robert Daniel Taylor, 26, of Shelton on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Stolen vehicle
- 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Black work crew trailer, stolen some time since Friday. Trailer has a gray porta-potty and an orange sign that reads “Caution Litter Crew Ahead.”
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. White 1994 Honda Civic.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Two subjects tried to get into a vehicle with a slim-jim tool. They gave up and left after seeing the 911 dispatch caller.
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Friday. Purse stolen.
Vandalism
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. House egged.
- 100 block of Wyoming Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Someone drove through the reporting party’s yard, damaging it.
