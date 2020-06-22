Police Blotter: June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drainage gates tampered — Woodland police discovered Friday afternoon that several water drainage gates were removed in the 1400 block of Dike Access Road, exposing the drains in the roadway. A manhole cover in front of Walmart was also tampered with, the agency said.

Chaotic teens — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller Friday afternoon reported “chaos” underneath the Mickey Mouse Bridge in Castle Rock, including underage drinking, 4-wheel riding and fist fighting. Two teens fighting at the river eventually broke it off and did not request medical aid.

Burglary — Woodland police Monday arrested Drew Ryan Fish, 26, of Vancouver on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Timothy Michael Sells, 56, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense, failure to transfer title and driving without a license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Gina Luella Stinson, 22, of Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, obstructing a public servant and third-degree malicious mischief.