Police Blotter: June 20

Fraud — A Kelso resident reported that someone hacked into a personal Xbox account and used it to buy and ship two computers to Vancouver. Total financial loss unknown.

Robbery — A Longview couple reported that a man with a black mask over his face approached them on the street early Thursday morning, grabbed the boyfriend’s neck and yelled at them to give him money. No money was given, and the man eventually left. The boyfriend was treated for injuries at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.