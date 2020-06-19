Police Blotter: June 20

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Levi Shane Godwin, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Heather Grace Baillie Ingham, 47, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Fraud — A Kelso resident reported that someone hacked into a personal Xbox account and used it to buy and ship two computers to Vancouver. Total financial loss unknown.
Robbery — A Longview couple reported that a man with a black mask over his face approached them on the street early Thursday morning, grabbed the boyfriend’s neck and yelled at them to give him money. No money was given, and the man eventually left. The boyfriend was treated for injuries at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of Ohio Place, Kelso. Thursday. Someone entered an upstairs property at night and stole an old engine.
- 400 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Thursday. Someone activated a stairwell alarm at a business, then fled the scene.
- 3000 block of Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole an orange Dremel tool from a garage. Estimated loss $300.
- 100 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Someone broke into the post office, damaged several package lockers and stole multiple packages.
Stolen vehicle
- 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Blue 1996 Ford F150 pick-up. Washington C66836T.
Theft
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole a rented laptop from the house.
Vandalism
- 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Someone cut the fuel line on a school district van. Estimated damage $200.
- 700 block of Park Street, Woodland. Thursday. Someone broke the lock and hasp on the storage room at the west end of the football field. Nothing was taken, $20 damage.
- 400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Thursday. A woman reported her neighbor “ruined her fire pit and her husband’s boots on the porch.” The nature and cost of the damage was unknown.
- 5400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Someone shot at a house with a BB gun, causing about $25 of damage.
