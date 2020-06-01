You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: June 2
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Christopher Charles Hawkins, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Andrew Hays, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Marjorie Jane Jeff, 36, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Linson Sirino Lukas, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cody Randle Money, 27, of Buckley on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Ytwoone Inoske Pillias, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Green 2001 Subaru Legacy.

Vehicle prowl

1200 block of 2nd Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News