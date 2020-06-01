Police Blotter: June 2

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Christopher Charles Hawkins, 42, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Andrew Hays, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Marjorie Jane Jeff, 36, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Linson Sirino Lukas, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Cody Randle Money, 27, of Buckley on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Ytwoone Inoske Pillias, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Stolen vehicle
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Green 2001 Subaru Legacy.
Vehicle prowl
1200 block of 2nd Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
