Police Blotter: June 19

Drugs
- Longview police Thursday arrested Riley James Bohna, 18, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving while under the influence.
Theft
- Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Eric Alan Johnson, 67, of Kalama on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
Assault
- Longview police Wednesday arrested Jamie Lee Rich, 33, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and one count of third-degree malicious mischief.
DirecTV salesman?
- Two separate Kelso residents called police Wednesday to report that a man in an unmarked white van visited their home claiming to be a DirecTV employee. At one house, the man asked to come inside and install equipment, but the home owner denied him. Another homeowner called the company about the incident and was told no one should be at her house.
Burglary
- 3500 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole ammunition and guns from a house.
Stolen vehicle
- 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Dark green 1994 Chrysler Lebaron convertible with Washington plates.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Olive Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A teenager shot a BB gun at a fence and shed several times, creating some holes in the structures. He agreed to shoot in a different direction when questioned by police.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Wednesday. A woman slashed the tires on a vehicle after the occupants yelled at her for almost hitting their car.
Vehicle prowl
100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole an ID, Social Security card and necklace from a vehicle.
