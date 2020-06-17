You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: June 18
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 18

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jake Walters Koski, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.

Drugs, driving without a license — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Andrew Scott Rismoen, 32, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Vandalism

  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.
  • 600 block of Lewis Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.
  • 100 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Spray paint on gazebo. Damage $1,500.

Burglaries

  • 1600 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Reported Tuesday, occurred June 6 or 7. Hand tools and gardening equipment worth $135.

Thefts

  • 1500 block of Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday. Car and personal belongings.
  • 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Tools.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken from a Toyota Prius.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News