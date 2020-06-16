Police Blotter: June 17

Criminal assistance — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Elizabeth Dianna Holman, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, concealed weapon — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Jay Richard Lapan, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle; failure to appear on two counts of trip permit violations; and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
Drugs, making a false statement — Longview police on Monday arrested Andrew Tomas Parcel, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and making a false statement.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Cory Jon Strock, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and possession with intent.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Items stolen from storage unit.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. Back fence torn down, fridge tipped over, two televisions broken. Damage worth $3,000.
Thefts
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. License plate BMU0707 stolen off car.
- 1900 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Boat and trailer. Boat license WN5972SFT, trailer license 8457QE.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Two catalytic converters stolen from two Toyota Priuses. Worth $1,000 each.
