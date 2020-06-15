Police Blotter: June 16

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested David Jonathon Clark, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Birhanu Powers, 23, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.
Stolen vehicle possession — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Kira Lynn Aaron, 26, of Renton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Konstantin Olegovich Antonov, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Seth Dale Owen, 22, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Justin David Marshall, 30, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony drug offense, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Amanda Ruth Ford, 41, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a no contact / protection order.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Bobby Jimenez Jr., 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Shane Oniel Miles, 41, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Burglaries
• 4400 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Chicken coop broken into on Wednesday, incident reported Sunday. The suspect was likely a bear.
• 2100 block of Sycamore Place, Longview. Saturday. Vacant house entered through removed window.
Theft
• 100 block of Front Ave, Castle Rock. Sunday. Bike valued around $1,000 taken off of car rack.
Vehicle prowl
• 500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wallet and gym bag taken from car.
