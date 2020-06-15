Police Blotter: June 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested David Jonathon Clark, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Birhanu Powers, 23, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.

Stolen vehicle possession — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Kira Lynn Aaron, 26, of Renton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Konstantin Olegovich Antonov, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Seth Dale Owen, 22, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Justin David Marshall, 30, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony drug offense, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.