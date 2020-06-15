You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: June 16
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 16

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested David Jonathon Clark, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Birhanu Powers, 23, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.

Stolen vehicle possession — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Kira Lynn Aaron, 26, of Renton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Konstantin Olegovich Antonov, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Drugs — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Seth Dale Owen, 22, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Justin David Marshall, 30, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony drug offense, second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Amanda Ruth Ford, 41, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a no contact / protection order.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Bobby Jimenez Jr., 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Shane Oniel Miles, 41, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Burglaries

• 4400 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Chicken coop broken into on Wednesday, incident reported Sunday. The suspect was likely a bear.

• 2100 block of Sycamore Place, Longview. Saturday. Vacant house entered through removed window.

Theft

• 100 block of Front Ave, Castle Rock. Sunday. Bike valued around $1,000 taken off of car rack.

Vehicle prowl

• 500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wallet and gym bag taken from car.

