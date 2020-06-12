You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: June 13
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 13

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Thomas Jeffrey Cecil, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Kelso police Thursday arrested Brendon Kyle Dahl, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.

Child rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested a 54-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape. In keeping with news policy on sex crimes, his name will be withheld until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.

Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Nancy Delfina Yolanda Wallace, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Quinton Lamar White, 35, of Rochester, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.

Vandalism

  • 200 block of Isaacson Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Several mailboxes broken into, damaged and rifled through.
  • 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Thursday. Bathroom door damaged.
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Subject pushed a shopping cart out in front of a vehicle, causing some damage.

Theft

1000 block of Pacific Avenue,

  • Kelso. Thursday. Theft of a wallet.
  • 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Wallet taken.
  • 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. A man took a black mountain bike with a flat tire.

