Police Blotter: June 13

Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Thomas Jeffrey Cecil, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Unlawful possession of a firearm — Kelso police Thursday arrested Brendon Kyle Dahl, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.
Child rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested a 54-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape. In keeping with news policy on sex crimes, his name will be withheld until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.
Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Nancy Delfina Yolanda Wallace, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.
Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Quinton Lamar White, 35, of Rochester, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Isaacson Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Several mailboxes broken into, damaged and rifled through.
- 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Thursday. Bathroom door damaged.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Subject pushed a shopping cart out in front of a vehicle, causing some damage.
Theft
1000 block of Pacific Avenue,
- Kelso. Thursday. Theft of a wallet.
- 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Wallet taken.
- 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. A man took a black mountain bike with a flat tire.
