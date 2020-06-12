Police Blotter: June 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Thomas Jeffrey Cecil, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Kelso police Thursday arrested Brendon Kyle Dahl, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.

Child rape — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested a 54-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape. In keeping with news policy on sex crimes, his name will be withheld until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.

Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Nancy Delfina Yolanda Wallace, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Quinton Lamar White, 35, of Rochester, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.

Vandalism