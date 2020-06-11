Police Blotter: June 12

• 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone cut the lock on a storage unit and stole two Ryobi tools and a five-gallon bucket.

• 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered a apartment and stole a purse containing credit cards and $200 cash. The purse was later located near the other end of the apartment complex, but all items of value were taken.

• 1500 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a $329 power washer from a fenced back patio. The resident's dog also escaped during the incident and is lost.

Thefts

• 700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A man took his car from a repair shop without paying for about $5,000 of work.

• 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone took a Springfield Armory Defender handgun from the trunk of a car.

Vandalism

• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man smashed the window of a parked car with the butt of a rifle, then drove away. He did not point the gun at anyone.

Vehicle prowl

• 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man tried to break into a car with a crowbar and hammer and broke the back window in the process. He reportedly fled on foot when the car alarm sounded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.