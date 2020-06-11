You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: June 12
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 12

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Kevin Wayne Atkinson, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, making false statements and three contempt of court warrants. 

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Isiah Keith Cano, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license. 

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Ryan Christopher Fancher, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Theft — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Ally Chere Gibson, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft. 

Gun charge — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Paul Joseph Treat, 31, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Theft warrant — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested George Vasile, 36, of Kennewick, Washington, on a warrant for first-degree theft greater than $5,000. 

Burglaries

• 700 block of Abernathy Creek Road, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered a home through a patio door and stole a purse. Owner canceled the credit cards. 

• 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone cut the lock on a storage unit and stole two Ryobi tools and a five-gallon bucket.

• 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered a apartment and stole a purse containing credit cards and $200 cash. The purse was later located near the other end of the apartment complex, but all items of value were taken. 

• 1500 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a $329 power washer from a fenced back patio. The resident's dog also escaped during the incident and is lost. 

Thefts

• 700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A man took his car from a repair shop without paying for about $5,000 of work. 

• 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone took a Springfield Armory Defender handgun from the trunk of a car. 

Vandalism

• 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man smashed the window of a parked car with the butt of a rifle, then drove away. He did not point the gun at anyone. 

Vehicle prowl

• 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man tried to break into a car with a crowbar and hammer and broke the back window in the process. He reportedly fled on foot when the car alarm sounded. 

