Police Blotter: June 11

Drugs bust — Woodland Police officers and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted by the Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. During the arrest, officers found a handgun, 7.5 grams of heroin, 20 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging material, the police department said in a Facebook post. A second man was also arrested for possession of meth. Their names were not immediately available.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joshua Peter Brochu, 39, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Melissa Ellen Cuevas, 46, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Assault, harassment — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested John Frank Griffin, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Robert Charles Hemmingsen, 59, on suspicion of felony drug possession and on a warrant for contempt of court.
Drugs, resisting arrest, obstruction — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Keisha Marie Hendrickson, 35, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs, trespassing — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Brittnie Nichole Orr, 23, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and two counts of felony drug possession.
Luring — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Reynaldo Perez Eleucadio, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of luring.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tobias Ray Smith, 51, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Fraud — A Kelso woman notified Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday that she kept receiving scam calls from a “Deputy James” telling her to pay a fee for a past warrant or risk “court action.” She did not pay. The sheriff’s office said it would never call to inform people of warrants or ask for gift cards as payment.
Fraud — A Longview man sent $1,500 worth of gift cards to scammers who told him to pay a fee for an arrest warrant, he reported to Longview police on Tuesday.
Burglaries
- 1800 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Grill cover and lighter fluid worth $45.
Thefts
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Items taken from storage unit.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Theft of money.
- 4700 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Tuesday.
- Home Depot, 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Reported Tuesday, occurred Jan. 20. $1,398 worth of items taken from Home Depot using fake “will call” slip.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Items taken from storage unit.
Stolen Vehicle
- 600 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White Prowler travel trailer. Blue stripes, 18 feet long. WA 1869UT.
Vandalism
300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Garage spray-painted.
