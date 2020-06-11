Police Blotter: June 11

Drugs bust — Woodland Police officers and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted by the Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. During the arrest, officers found a handgun, 7.5 grams of heroin, 20 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging material, the police department said in a Facebook post. A second man was also arrested for possession of meth. Their names were not immediately available.