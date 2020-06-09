Police Blotter: June 10

Burglary, assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Cindy Lou Alexander, 59, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Drugs, trespassing — Kelso police Monday arrested Jyorg Dykodu Mondragon, 27, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Fraud — A Kalama man reported that he was contacted on Google Hangouts by people who claimed to be part of a company that wanted to offer him a job. It turned out to be scam involving deposit of a check into his bank account, but the man realized it, the bank shut down his account and no loss occurred.
Burglaries
- 700 block of Olson Road, Longview. Monday. Someone stole numerous action figure collectibles, boxes of rare comic books, a Playstation 2, a box of heirloom jewelry and computer items from a house. The neighbors reported seeing a woman and two men drive by the house several times last week.
- 4700 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a coffee carafe and cleaning supplies from the Keystone Contracting scale shack. Pry marks were left on the door.
Stolen vehicles
- 2200 Talley Way, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a 2001 white Ford F550 service truck with the words “Western Fabrication” on the side. Washington B92815K.
- 300 block of Highland Park Drive, Kelso. Monday. Someone stole a black 2010 Dodge Avenger. Washington AFH1545.
Vandalism
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A woman and two men were reportedly tagging the back of a garage with spray paint.
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Monday. Rock thrown through window.
