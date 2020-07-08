Police Blotter: July 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drugs, parole violation — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph James Beaudoin, 46, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and parole violation.

Fraud — A Longview resident reported that on Tuesday they got a call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, asking them to get a $500 cashier’s check and meet up in the evening.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported Tuesday that someone claiming to be from Medicare called her twice asking for personal information. She hung up and called Medicare herself, and a representative said they did not call her.

Indecent exposure — A man in Kelso was reportedly exposing himself outside of a bar early Tuesday morning.

Thefts

600 block of Butte Hill Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Wallet.

100 block of Allender Road, Ryderwood. Tuesday. Three checks forged.

300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Turquoise and blue hybrid mountain bike worth $600.

1200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Back license plate.

600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Vending machine damaged and money stolen from it.

Vandalism