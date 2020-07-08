You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 9
Police Blotter: July 9

Handcuffs stock

Drugs, parole violation — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph James Beaudoin, 46, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and parole violation.

Fraud — A Longview resident reported that on Tuesday they got a call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, asking them to get a $500 cashier’s check and meet up in the evening.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported Tuesday that someone claiming to be from Medicare called her twice asking for personal information. She hung up and called Medicare herself, and a representative said they did not call her.

Indecent exposure — A man in Kelso was reportedly exposing himself outside of a bar early Tuesday morning.

Thefts

  • 600 block of Butte Hill Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Wallet.
  • 100 block of Allender Road, Ryderwood. Tuesday. Three checks forged.
  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Turquoise and blue hybrid mountain bike worth $600.
  • 1200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Back license plate.
  • 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Vending machine damaged and money stolen from it.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Craig Drive, Ariel. Tuesday. Someone keeps driving over lawns.
  • 900 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock thrown through window on a door.

Vehicle Prowls

Seventh Avenue and Peardale Lane, Longview. Tuesday. DeWalt tools and DeWalt bag.

