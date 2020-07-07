You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 8
Police Blotter: July 8

Handcuffs stock

Vehicular assault — Woodland police Monday arrested Roque Martin Jimenez Leal, 47, of Centralia on suspicion of vehicular assault and reckless driving.

Order violation — Woodland police Monday arrested Kristy Ann Price, 40, of Centralia on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order.

Stolen vehicle

  • 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Monday. Green 1995 Honda Accord. Washington #BLJ3474.

Theft

  • 4700 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Monday. Mail stolen from mailboxes.

Vandalism

4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Door locks on car broken.

