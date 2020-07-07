Police Blotter: July 8

Return to homepage ×
Vehicular assault — Woodland police Monday arrested Roque Martin Jimenez Leal, 47, of Centralia on suspicion of vehicular assault and reckless driving.
Order violation — Woodland police Monday arrested Kristy Ann Price, 40, of Centralia on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order.
Stolen vehicle
- 7400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Monday. Green 1995 Honda Accord. Washington #BLJ3474.
Theft
- 4700 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Monday. Mail stolen from mailboxes.
Vandalism
4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Door locks on car broken.
