Police Blotter: July 7

Rowdy river revelers reported — Cowlitz 911 dispatch callers reported rowdy behavior among revelers along the Cowlitz River in the 800 block of Cook Ferry Road in Castle Rock on Saturday evening. An intoxicated man reportedly lit off fireworks and fired them at others, yelled and tried to fight people, and exposed himself. One girl reportedly threw a rock at another girl or woman’s face, requiring the victim to be taken to St. John Medical Center for facial injuries.
Makeshift mortar malfunctions, misfires — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening reprimanded a man or boy after his makeshift mortar launcher (made from an aluminium bat) accidentally exploded near the river at Lazy Road and Ocean Beach Highway. A 911 dispatch caller had reported that teenagers were launching fireworks at his family. The mortar launcher owner was warned to only use manufactured launchers, and all parties were warned to stay separated.
Firework fight flares fiercely — A 911 dispatch caller in 800 block of Westside Highway, Kelso reported multiple people who had been drinking and trying to pick fights in the area late Saturday evening. A woman was pushed down and a man was punched in the face and shoved to the ground. The conflicts reportedly started over fireworks.
Thumb tack throwing tiff — Longview police Friday investigated complaints from neighbors in the 2400 block of Aspen Drive that the residents of one home have, for a couple of years, been throwing tacks onto the sidewalk and road in front of their house in order to dissuade neighborhood kids from playing in front of their house. Those neighbors denied doing so, and claimed that their neighbors have been firing illegal fireworks at their home. “It is apparent that the neighbors are not getting along,” an officer noted to one of the residents.
Cop cautions Clearinghouse conman — A Longview woman reported Friday that a man claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse told her she’d won $1,000 a week for the rest of her life two days earlier. She gave the man her address, and on Friday the scammers called to say they’d be back the next day to drop off her money. A Longview PD officer called the scammer, who again claimed to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse but then decided he was from the FBI after the officer introduced himself. “I told him if he called any more of my citizens I would track him down and arrest him,” the officer noted, according to 911 logs. The man said he understood and hung up.
E-commerce cozener cons cash — A 911 dispatch caller in the 3200 block of Pacific Way, Longview reported Friday that she sent $9,800 over mail to a fraudster posing as an Amazon employee in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Jo Breitenbach, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Benjamin Michael Frostad, 32, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second- and third-degree malicious mischief.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Johnathan Junior Sanchez, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and making a false statement.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Dustin William Kent, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — Longview police Friday arrested Leanna Dawn Chase, 43, of Longview on suspicion of fraud, a felony drug offense and attempted second-degree theft.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Robert Michael Gomez, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.
Stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Brian Lee James Jenkins, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree theft.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Curtis John Matherson, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Patrick James O’Brien, 44, of Rainier on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, violating the terms of a trip permit and on a DOC warrant.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Friday. Home burglarized sometime after “very large” house party.
- 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Storage units broken into.
- 1000 block of Clark Creek Road, Longview. Friday. Twenty to 30 guns stolen from a locked closet.
- 1800 block of Alma Drive, Kelso. Friday. House broken into.
Stolen vehicle
- 5100 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday. White 1999 Honda Accord. Washington BQK0364.
Thefts
- 100 block of Church Street, Kelso. Friday. Flower planter.
- 200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Wallet and gun.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Sunday. Mailbox exploded.
- 900 block of Olson Road, Longview. Saturday. Saturday. Mortar placed in victim’s mailbox. However, it went off in the street with “no real damage” to the mailbox.
- 200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Subjects in alley throwing beer bottles at passing vehicles.
- 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Friday. House window shattered by thrown rock. Estimated damage of $500. Also, another caller’s tire was stabbed, with an estimated loss of $170.
- 1500 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Mailbox exploded for the second time in a month.
- 100 block of View Point Drive, Longview. Friday. Trampoline stabbed, rocks thrown at vehicle windshield.
