Police Blotter: July 7

Rowdy river revelers reported — Cowlitz 911 dispatch callers reported rowdy behavior among revelers along the Cowlitz River in the 800 block of Cook Ferry Road in Castle Rock on Saturday evening. An intoxicated man reportedly lit off fireworks and fired them at others, yelled and tried to fight people, and exposed himself. One girl reportedly threw a rock at another girl or woman’s face, requiring the victim to be taken to St. John Medical Center for facial injuries.

Makeshift mortar malfunctions, misfires — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening reprimanded a man or boy after his makeshift mortar launcher (made from an aluminium bat) accidentally exploded near the river at Lazy Road and Ocean Beach Highway. A 911 dispatch caller had reported that teenagers were launching fireworks at his family. The mortar launcher owner was warned to only use manufactured launchers, and all parties were warned to stay separated.

Firework fight flares fiercely — A 911 dispatch caller in 800 block of Westside Highway, Kelso reported multiple people who had been drinking and trying to pick fights in the area late Saturday evening. A woman was pushed down and a man was punched in the face and shoved to the ground. The conflicts reportedly started over fireworks.