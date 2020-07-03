You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 4
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Cody David Larson, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Toni Rachelle Rodriguez, 40, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.

Thefts

  • 700 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Laptop taken.
  • Ironwood Drive, Longview. Thursday. License plate stolen.
  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Television taken from a room.

