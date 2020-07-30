Police Blotter: July 31

Rape — Longview police Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree rape and incest. In keeping with TDN policy on reporting sex crimes, his name will not be published until a judge finds probable cause to hold him.
Forgery — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Thomas Binford Moore, 61, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of forgery.
Vehicle theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Austin Jeremy Sweringen, 20, of Rainier on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.
No contact order — Longview police Thursday arrested Kurtis Robert John Mathis, 35, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Burglary
- 1700 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole two dirt bikes, a red 2007 Honda CRF50 and a green 2020 Kawasaki KLX.
Prowl
- 500 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man with a crowbar was seen walking around a neighborhood.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Car egged overnight.
- 3800 Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday. Two youths were fighting outside and one of them threw an item at a building.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone spray painted a disparaging term on the side of a car.
Vehicle prowls
- 4000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone smashed the back passenger side window on a vehicle and stole a purse and wallet containing $200 cash.
- 4000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday.
