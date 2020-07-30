Police Blotter: July 30

Burglary, assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Mathew George Ferguson, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Assault, malicious mischief — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Kyle Melvin Morrow, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Robbery, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Chelsey Summer Snook, 30, of Beaver, Oregon, on warrants for second-degree robbery, second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, financial fraud and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Broken window.
Thefts
- 300 block of Kirby Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Theft of a Smith & Wesson 642 model. Serial number DMH2243.
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. License plates Oregon 374KBH.
Burglaries
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Large knife.
Vehicle Prowls
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. 100 pole set and touch screen radio.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Cellphone, tablet, documents.
Vehicle Thefts
600 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Grey 2003 Hyundai Accent. Banana and lightening bolt sticker on back windshield, damaged drivers side wheel well, 12-inch light bar on hood.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.