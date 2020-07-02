You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 3
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 3

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Paul Ernest Houghton Jr., 32, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses, failing to register as a sex offender, a department of corrections warrant and making false statements.

Burglary

  • 200 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole $300 to $400 in $2 bills from a home.

Theft

  • 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole the front license plate off of a GMC Yukon XL.

Vandalism

  • 1300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone threw a rock through a window, causing about $200 damage.
  • Nichols Boulevard and Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Someone reported that a passenger in a car driving down Nichols was leaning out the window and smashing mirrors on other vehicles.

Stolen vehicles

  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Black 1991 Honda Accord. Washington BML9844.
  • 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. 1995 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BQE4737.

Vehicle prowl

100 block of Adams Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a black leather Michael Kors purse, a wallet containing $80 cash and a bag of toys valued at $50 from a vehicle. The sliding door was left open.

