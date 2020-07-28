You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 29
Police Blotter: July 29

Burglary — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Jade Ezra Driscoll Edmonds, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Theft

  • 300 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Monday. Mail scattered around in the ditch, caller believed it was stolen.

Vandalism

  • 600 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Unknown person shot a couple of bullets around the building.
  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Water meter kicked out of the spigot.

Vehicle prowl

  • 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue, Longview. Monday. Vehicle broken into and cards taken.

Stolen vehicle

200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tan 2003 Honda Pilot. Washington BUF5360.

