Police Blotter: July 29

Burglary — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Jade Ezra Driscoll Edmonds, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Theft
- 300 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Monday. Mail scattered around in the ditch, caller believed it was stolen.
Vandalism
- 600 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Unknown person shot a couple of bullets around the building.
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Water meter kicked out of the spigot.
Vehicle prowl
- 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue, Longview. Monday. Vehicle broken into and cards taken.
Stolen vehicle
200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tan 2003 Honda Pilot. Washington BUF5360.
