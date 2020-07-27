Police Blotter: July 28

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Mark Kenneth Laurila Jr., 28, of Castle Rock on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Andrew Leon Waldo, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Stolen vehicle — Kalama police Friday arrested Christian Phoenix Fisher, 26, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Christina Marie Gwartney, 44, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and failure to appear for a third-degree theft charge.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Cody Jay Mathers, 26, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant for probation/parole violation.
Stolen vehicle — Kalama police Friday arrested Ryann Leigh Plemmons, 31, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and contempt of court.
Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Jacob Daniel Webster, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Forgery — A former Columbia Ford employee on Friday stole seven purchase orders and used one to pay for gas at the station across the street, according to the dispatch log. The man admitted to taking the POs and forging the manager’s name to purchase gas.
Burglaries
100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Two men tried to break into an ATM, then left on foot.
1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Firearms taken from house.
Prowls
600 block of Peardale Lane, Longview. Sunday. A man was seen walking in an out of driveways in the neighborhood.
300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Homeowners found a stranger in their shed three times, and a neighbor reported two men jumped the fence into the alley and ran away.
Thefts
100 block of Hoskins Road, Kelso. Sunday. A woman stole mail from a mailbox.
1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man shoplifted a DeWalt tool set from the store. He inquired about the leasing program, then walked out with the tools without paying.
300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Someone shoplifted a gun holster.
400 block 22nd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Someone stole tire chains from under the canopy in the truck.
500 block Seventh Avenue, Longview Saturday. A man shoplifted several items from a store, including two Kitchen Aid mixers, a carpet shampooer and a coffee pot.
100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Someone stole tools from a front porch.
Vandalism
100 block of Dusty Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Signs for Donald Trump and Loren Culp tagged.
3800 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday. When the property owner asked trespassers to leave, they threw rocks at his vehicle.
1500 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Brick thrown through a window.
1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. A woman wrote “no license, no insurance” on both sides and the tailgate of a truck.
