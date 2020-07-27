Police Blotter: July 28

Forgery — A former Columbia Ford employee on Friday stole seven purchase orders and used one to pay for gas at the station across the street, according to the dispatch log. The man admitted to taking the POs and forging the manager’s name to purchase gas.

Burglaries

100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Two men tried to break into an ATM, then left on foot.

1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Firearms taken from house.

Prowls

600 block of Peardale Lane, Longview. Sunday. A man was seen walking in an out of driveways in the neighborhood.

300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Homeowners found a stranger in their shed three times, and a neighbor reported two men jumped the fence into the alley and ran away.

Thefts

100 block of Hoskins Road, Kelso. Sunday. A woman stole mail from a mailbox.

1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man shoplifted a DeWalt tool set from the store. He inquired about the leasing program, then walked out with the tools without paying.