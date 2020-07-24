Police Blotter: July 25

Theft — Kelso police Thursday arrested Joshua Norman Bolton, 31, of Rosburg on suspicion of first-degree theft.
Drugs, firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jonathan Adam Hernandez, 34, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Mia Jean Vandermeer, 21, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Fraud — Woman and man tried to pass a fraudulent check at Walmart on Seventh Avenue. They threw merchandise all over the store because the check wasn't accepted before leaving, according to the dispatch log.
Vehicle prowls
• 300 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Theft of $10,000 worth of equipment.
• 2300 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle gone through, wallet possibly missing.
Vandalism
• 7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle window smashed.
Thefts
• 100 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Bike taken.
• 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Dine and dash at Applebee's. Suspect never paid $84 bill.
• 1300 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Several fishing items taken from a boat parked outside of a business.
Stolen vehicle
• 1300 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Gold 1999 Chevy Silverado. Washington C56910J. Black tool box in the back, fifth wheel hitch and broken side mirror.
Burglary
• 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. House broken into when resident was gone. "Almost everything" was taken.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.