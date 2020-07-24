You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: July 25
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Theft — Kelso police Thursday arrested Joshua Norman Bolton, 31, of Rosburg on suspicion of first-degree theft. 

Drugs, firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony drug offenses. 

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jonathan Adam Hernandez, 34, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses. 

Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Mia Jean Vandermeer, 21, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses. 

Fraud — Woman and man tried to pass a fraudulent check at Walmart on Seventh Avenue. They threw merchandise all over the store because the check wasn't accepted before leaving, according to the dispatch log. 

Vehicle prowls

• 300 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Theft of $10,000 worth of equipment. 

• 2300 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle gone through, wallet possibly missing. 

Vandalism 

• 7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle window smashed. 

Thefts

• 100 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Thursday. Bike taken. 

• 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Dine and dash at Applebee's. Suspect never paid $84 bill. 

• 1300 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Several fishing items taken from a boat parked outside of a business. 

Stolen vehicle

• 1300 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Gold 1999 Chevy Silverado. Washington C56910J. Black tool box in the back, fifth wheel hitch and broken side mirror. 

Burglary

• 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. House broken into when resident was gone. "Almost everything" was taken. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News