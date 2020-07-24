Police Blotter: July 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theft — Kelso police Thursday arrested Joshua Norman Bolton, 31, of Rosburg on suspicion of first-degree theft.

Drugs, firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Kyle Taylor Carriker, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jonathan Adam Hernandez, 34, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Mia Jean Vandermeer, 21, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Fraud — Woman and man tried to pass a fraudulent check at Walmart on Seventh Avenue. They threw merchandise all over the store because the check wasn't accepted before leaving, according to the dispatch log.

Vehicle prowls

• 300 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Theft of $10,000 worth of equipment.

• 2300 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle gone through, wallet possibly missing.

Vandalism