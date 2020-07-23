You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 24

Handcuffs stock

Robbery, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Roy Allen Roux Jr., 40, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglaries

  • 3500 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone broke into a trailer and stole three televisions, a PlayStation and some other items.
  • 500 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday. Someone tried to pry open a back door. Video cameras show someone in a hoodie was on the property two nights in the past week, and the owner thinks this person might have moved cameras out of position to facilitate the attempted theft.
  • 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone opened a window and ransacked a house.
  • 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a Social Security card and debit card from a home.

Theft

  • 300 block of Bates Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Someone stole two chickens.

Vehicle prowl

North Third Avenue and Donation Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man got into a parked car. When police arrived on scene, the back window of the car was broken out but no one was around the vehicle.

