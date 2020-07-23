Police Blotter: July 23

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Victor Bogin, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Aaron Scott Peterson, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree theft.
Weapons accusations — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Timothy Jason Stidman, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree driving without a license.
Assault, obstructing — Longview police on Tuesday arrested My Tan Truong, 58, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Vehicle prowls
100 block of Solomon R
- oad, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter.
- 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Trailer damaged.
- 500 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Car window broken.
- 800 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Juveniles kicking cars.
- 600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Windshield broken.
- 2700 block of Harding Street, Longview. Tuesday.
- 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Slashed tire.
Burglaries
1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Hot water heater taken from trailer.
