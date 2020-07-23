You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 23
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 23

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Victor Bogin, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Aaron Scott Peterson, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of first-degree theft.

Weapons accusations — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Timothy Jason Stidman, 44, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree driving without a license.

Assault, obstructing — Longview police on Tuesday arrested My Tan Truong, 58, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Solomon R

  • oad, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter.
  • 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Vandalism

  • 200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Trailer damaged.
  • 500 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Car window broken.
  • 800 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Juveniles kicking cars.
  • 600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Windshield broken.
  • 2700 block of Harding Street, Longview. Tuesday.
  • 900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Slashed tire.

Burglaries

1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Hot water heater taken from trailer.

