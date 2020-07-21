Police Blotter: July 22

Vehicular assault, DUI — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Joshua Samuel Crosby, 19, of Kelso on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
Retail theft — Woodland police Monday arrested Twila Kae A Finnegan, 53, and David Eugene Pear, 61, both of Rochester, Wash., on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.
Harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Peter Riley Lent, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.
Eluding, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested William Joseph Ludwig, 54, of Renton, Wash., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
Drugs, harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Junior Pedro, 40, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and domestic violence harassment.
Burglaries
- 2100 block of 44th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone broke into a storage unit.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Monday. Some broke an apartment window, and the tenant suspects a person was inside the unit. A vehicle in the neighborhood also was burglarized the night before, according to a caller.
Stolen vehicle
- 400 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Monday. Green 1996 Honda Accord LX, Washington BMM0398 with expired tabs.
Thefts
- 500 block of Mountain View Road, Kalama. Monday. Residents reported that they were missing their voting ballots. Sheriff’s deputies provided the phone number to get a replacement ballot.
- 1900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Purse.
- 1000 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday.License plates, keys and registration .
- 100 block of Elm Street, Kalama. Monday. Someone opened a FedEx package and stole items from it, including a wallet.
- 100 Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Bicycle.
- 600 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Package.
Vehicle prowl
1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a wallet with approximately $300 cash and various cards. The center console of the car also was left open with documents scattered around.
