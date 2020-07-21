You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: July 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Vehicular assault, DUI — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Joshua Samuel Crosby, 19, of Kelso on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Retail theft — Woodland police Monday arrested Twila Kae A Finnegan, 53, and David Eugene Pear, 61, both of Rochester, Wash., on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Peter Riley Lent, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.

Eluding, DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested William Joseph Ludwig, 54, of Renton, Wash., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and driving under the influence.

Drugs, harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Junior Pedro, 40, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and domestic violence harassment.

Burglaries

  • 2100 block of 44th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone broke into a storage unit.
  • 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Monday. Some broke an apartment window, and the tenant suspects a person was inside the unit. A vehicle in the neighborhood also was burglarized the night before, according to a caller.

Stolen vehicle

  • 400 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Monday. Green 1996 Honda Accord LX, Washington BMM0398 with expired tabs.

Thefts

  • 500 block of Mountain View Road, Kalama. Monday. Residents reported that they were missing their voting ballots. Sheriff’s deputies provided the phone number to get a replacement ballot.
  • 1900 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Purse.
  • 1000 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday.License plates, keys and registration .
  • 100 block of Elm Street, Kalama. Monday. Someone opened a FedEx package and stole items from it, including a wallet.
  • 100 Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Bicycle.
  • 600 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Package.

Vehicle prowl

1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone stole a wallet with approximately $300 cash and various cards. The center console of the car also was left open with documents scattered around.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News