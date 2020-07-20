Police Blotter: July 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mailboxes looted — Cowlitz 911 dispatch callers reported Friday that several mailboxes along Mountain View Road and Kalama River Road in Kalama had been opened. A sheriff’s deputy investigated, finding mailboxes opened with mail scattered across the roadway in various areas.

Bangs reported — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in the 600 block of 20th Avenue told Longview police Saturday night that she’d heard nine gunshots and was adamant they were not fireworks. Officials determined the bangs were from fireworks.

Sign stolen, returned — A man stole the “Heroes” section of the “Heroes Work Here” sign at St. John Medical Center sometime over the weekend, according to a caller to Cowlitz 911 dispatch. By Saturday, the sign had been found at the Longview homeless encampment, but it wasn’t clear who took it in the first place, a Longview PD officer who returned the sign wrote.

Fraud — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Longview reported Sunday that she lost multiple bank cards and someone drained all $1,000 from her bank account.

Castle Rock crash — The owner of Cross Roads Plaza in Castle Rock reported Saturday that a car crashed into the back of the business, damaging a cement staircase and handrailing.