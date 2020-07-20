Police Blotter: July 21

Mailboxes looted — Cowlitz 911 dispatch callers reported Friday that several mailboxes along Mountain View Road and Kalama River Road in Kalama had been opened. A sheriff’s deputy investigated, finding mailboxes opened with mail scattered across the roadway in various areas.
Bangs reported — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in the 600 block of 20th Avenue told Longview police Saturday night that she’d heard nine gunshots and was adamant they were not fireworks. Officials determined the bangs were from fireworks.
Sign stolen, returned — A man stole the “Heroes” section of the “Heroes Work Here” sign at St. John Medical Center sometime over the weekend, according to a caller to Cowlitz 911 dispatch. By Saturday, the sign had been found at the Longview homeless encampment, but it wasn’t clear who took it in the first place, a Longview PD officer who returned the sign wrote.
Fraud — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Longview reported Sunday that she lost multiple bank cards and someone drained all $1,000 from her bank account.
Castle Rock crash — The owner of Cross Roads Plaza in Castle Rock reported Saturday that a car crashed into the back of the business, damaging a cement staircase and handrailing.
Drugs — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Friday arrested Kimberly Ann Soto, 61, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Eluding — Woodland police Friday arrested Charles Edward Pomeroy Jr., 29, of Capitola, Calif., on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle and obstructing a public servant.
Impersonation — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Friday arrested Whitney Carl Moyer, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Assault — Castle Rock police Friday arrested Joshua Joseph Mendez, 35, of Silver Lake on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Timothy Daniel Johnson, 45, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Eric Robert Johnson, 46, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Money laundering — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Joseph Lee Duncan, 35, of Long Beach on suspicion of money laundering, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Robin Rae Christensen, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vehicle theft — Longview police Friday arrested Andrew Heath Christensen, 20, of Longview on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Harassment — Woodland police Saturday arrested Seth Laban Richard Williams, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of felony harassment, attempting to elude and being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary — Kelso police Sunday arrested Patsy Jo Hook, 46, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jarod James Jordan, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Dennis Patrick McCarthy III, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Timothy James Taylor, 26, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Saturday. Storage unit.
- 900 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Woman broke into house, took items from covered front porch.
Theft
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. $1,000 cash and other items.
Vehicle prowl
- 600 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Attempted entry into car.
Vandalism
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Door kicked in.
- 1200 block of China Garden Road, Kalama. Saturday. Mailbox damaged.
- 800 block of Edinburgh Court, Kelso. Sunday. Tire slashed, vehicle scratched with knife.
- 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Reporting party found two bullet holes in her vehicle.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Man on a bike slashed tires on a vehicle.
