Police Blotter: July 2

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Mary Elizabeth Arnold, 27, of Corbett, Oregon, on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Fraud, forgery, theft, false statement — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of fraud, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of forgery and making a false statement.

Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Otis Turner Pippen Jr., 57, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Fraud — A Longview woman notified police Tuesday that someone called her and said they were going to freeze her social security accounts. When she asked them what company they were calling from, they hung up.

Fraud — A Kelso man told police Tuesday that last Wednesday, a man claiming to be from Dubai approached him and said he wanted to sell him gold to get money for gas. The Kelso man bought the gold, but it was fake.