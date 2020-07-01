Police Blotter: July 2

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Mary Elizabeth Arnold, 27, of Corbett, Oregon, on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.
Fraud, forgery, theft, false statement — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of fraud, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of forgery and making a false statement.
Drugs, trespass — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Otis Turner Pippen Jr., 57, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Fraud — A Longview woman notified police Tuesday that someone called her and said they were going to freeze her social security accounts. When she asked them what company they were calling from, they hung up.
Fraud — A Kelso man told police Tuesday that last Wednesday, a man claiming to be from Dubai approached him and said he wanted to sell him gold to get money for gas. The Kelso man bought the gold, but it was fake.
Mask mail — A Longview man alerted police Tuesday that he got an envelope from Beijing with a single white surgical mask, unwrapped, in it. He did not order a mask and said he saw online that people nationwide are getting similar envelopes.
Vandalism
- 100 block of James Street, Longview. Tuesday.
- 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Teens throwing lit fireworks at houses.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Flowerpots damaged.
- 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Utility trailer spray painted.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Window kicked in.
Thefts
- 200 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Copper wiring.
- 400 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car keys stolen from bar.
- 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Single license plate BHF9580.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Occurred June 23, reported Tuesday. Black wallet.
- 2100 Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Ruger 22LR handgun.
Vehicle Prowls
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. $1,000 worth of items.
Stolen Vehicles
3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Tuesday. Metallic green 2002 Hyundai XG350. Plastic over sunroof.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.