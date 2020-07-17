Police Blotter: July 18

Unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Thursday arrested Dirk Wesley Alf, Jr., 30, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, interfering with domestic violence reporting and felony harassment.
Theft, burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Jack Dewayne Hoggatt, Jr., 61, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Drugs — Kalama police Thursday arrested Jesse Michael Irwin, 45, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vandalism
- Several residents in the Beacon Hill area reported that their houses and cars were egged overnight on Thursday. These incidents were reported in the 100 block of Kirkland Road, 100 block of Sweet Birch Drive, and 100 block of Altavista Road.
Burglaries
- 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Theft of .45 caliber handgun.
- 100 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Safe broken into.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.