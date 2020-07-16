Police Blotter: July 17

Drugs — Kelso police Thursday arrested Daniel Lee Nowak, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Christopher Peter Waldo, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, vehicular assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary
- 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole a boat motor from the gated back lot of a business.
Theft
- 9300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Wednesday. Wood stolen.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A man reported that his neighbor was shooting a gun and some bullets hit his trailer and flattened the tires on his vehicle.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Clark Creek Road, Longview. Wednesday.
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Two people tried to break into a car but were reportedly scared off by the car alarm and a neighbor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.