Police Blotter: July 16

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Buddy Z. Ammons, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Voyeurism — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, voyeurism and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell and possession of controlled substances.

Forgery — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possessing stolen property, forgery and second-degree attempted theft.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Carlos Armondo Rodriguez, 19, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Computer trespass — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Liane Patricia Soares, 53, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree computer trespass.