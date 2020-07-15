Police Blotter: July 16

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Buddy Z. Ammons, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Voyeurism — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, voyeurism and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jeremy Dean Layton, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell and possession of controlled substances.
Forgery — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possessing stolen property, forgery and second-degree attempted theft.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Carlos Armondo Rodriguez, 19, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Computer trespass — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Liane Patricia Soares, 53, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree computer trespass.
Burglary — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Jacob Daniel Webster, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of stolen property and felony drug possession.
Thefts
100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Cat.
500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Purse.
Vandalism
1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Broken car window.
3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Broken car window.
1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Fuel stolen from two vehicles, gas caps damaged.
Vehicle Prowls
3900 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Tuesday. Several items taken from locked car.
Vehicle Thefts
700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Dark blue 2000 GMC Sonoma with red canopy shell. Washington WAC45023T.
