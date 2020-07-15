Police Blotter: July 15

Drugs, DUI — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Max Elgin Fiest, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and driving under the influence.
Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Lenin Waldo, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday.
- 199 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Friday.
- 100 block of Leif Drive, Kelso. Occurred Saturday, reported Monday.
- 100 block of Wagner Road, Kelso. Monday. Stihl weed eater taken.
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Two cellphones.
Vehicle thefts
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Beige travel trailer, WA8983TG.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Car keyed.
- 200 block of Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Friday. Mailbox blown up overnight, apparently by fireworks.
- 500 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Broken window.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Broken TV.
Thefts
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Money from change machine.
- 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Hubcaps.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Tablet.
- 1100 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Occurred last week, reported Monday. 24-volt battery Cobalt.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Vapor device.
Burglary
1400 block of Port Way, Woodland. Occurred July 4, reported Monday.
