Police Blotter: July 14

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Austin Ray Qualls, 19, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Impersonation — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kevin Charles Ullrich, 32, of Vader on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree theft and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Burglary — Woodland police Saturday arrested Allen Alonso, 23, of West Linn, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Stephanie Rose Suttles, 25, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, third-degree theft and violating terms of a trip permit.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Lennie Harold Anderson, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interfering with a care facility.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., 47, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.