Police Blotter: July 14
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 14

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Austin Ray Qualls, 19, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Impersonation — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kevin Charles Ullrich, 32, of Vader on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree theft and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Burglary — Woodland police Saturday arrested Allen Alonso, 23, of West Linn, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Stephanie Rose Suttles, 25, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, third-degree theft and violating terms of a trip permit.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Lennie Harold Anderson, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interfering with a care facility.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Richard Lamont Dugger Jr., 47, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Monica Lynn Hamm, 48, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Marilyn Marie Gilbert, 66, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Failure to register Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Thomas Earl Rudolph Cogdill, 42, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Stolen vehicle

  • 400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Car trailer. Washington 1032VF.

Theft

  • Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Sunday. Power tools, leaf blowers and potentially other items stolen from a work site trailer.
  • 400 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Reported Friday. Dog.
  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Tools and tool belts stolen from Parr Lumber.
  • 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Air compressor, lawn mower and weed wacker stolen from fenced backyard.
  • 300 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Handgun.

Burglary

  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A group of people banged on a residential door. One woman yelled “Where’s my money,” and another person opened a window and stole a $70 bong from inside the house.

Vehicle prowl

  • 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday.
  • 199 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Friday.

Vandalism

  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Car keyed.
  • 200 block of Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Friday. Mailbox blown up overnight, apparently by fireworks.

