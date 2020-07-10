Police Blotter: July 11

Fugitive — Kalama police Friday arrested Jessyka Dream Anderson, 23, of Hamilton, Mont., on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Travis Aaron Doane, 42, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Travis Patrick Gilliam, 46, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Rape — Longview police Thursday arrested a 27-year-old Silver Lake man on suspicion of second-degree rape.
Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Thursday arrested Shayla Stefany Wayt, 30, of Kelso on suspicion if first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Stolen vehicle
- Burdick Place, Longview. Thursday. Silver 2014 Dodge Caravan with handicap ramp. Unknown plate. Owner loaned it to her son last week but he hasn’t returned it.
Thefts
- 1100 block of Caples Road, Woodland. Thursday. Three kayak paddles worth about $70 each were stolen from outside the house.
- 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Plants taken from yard.
Vandalism
5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. White Honda damaged by three gun shots including a bullet hole in the driver side window/door, a shattered window and a hole in the back driver side.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.