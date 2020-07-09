Police Blotter: July 10

Drugs, impersonation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Keith Alan Byman, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Valerie Yvonne Marquina, 33, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Impersonation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Donald David McKnight, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, reckless driving and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryann Leigh Plemmons, 31, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, driving while under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Joshua Allen Simpson, 27, of Hoquiam, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree theft and two felony drug offenses.
Escape, obstructing — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Bryan Matthew Thompson Rismoen, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of escaping from community court, obstructing a public servant, failure to obey police, resisting arrest, first-degree driving while license suspended and three warrants for contempt of court.
Burglaries
- 2600 block of Field Street, Longview. Wednesday.
- 2200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday.
- 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone ripped out a window screen and left a handprint.
Thefts
- 700 block of Harmony Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a $125 can of epoxy grout and tried to return it at Lowe’s for money. The store’s return system reloaded the money onto the card it was purchased with, so there was no financial loss.
- 700 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole the license plates off of a car.
Vandalism
- 300 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Someone shot at a window, putting holes in the pane and glass across the living room floor.
- 200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman threw a beer bottle and damaged a mirror at a bar.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone damaged several mailboxes.
