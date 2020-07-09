Police Blotter: July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drugs, impersonation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Keith Alan Byman, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree theft.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Valerie Yvonne Marquina, 33, of Winlock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Impersonation — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Donald David McKnight, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, reckless driving and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryann Leigh Plemmons, 31, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, driving while under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Theft, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Joshua Allen Simpson, 27, of Hoquiam, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree theft and two felony drug offenses.