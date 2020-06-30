You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: July 1
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: July 1

Handcuffs stock

Forgery, theft, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Gage Devin James Casey, 25, address unknown, on suspicion of forgery, second-degree theft and a felony drug offense.

Stalking, burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Eric Lee Rivera, 44, of Longview on suspicion of stalking, first-degree burglary and violating a no contact order.

Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Teresa Dawn Wood, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal impersonation and first-degree perjury.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone climbed a fence, broke in and stole jewelry, clothing and personal items.
  • 2400 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone entered a bedroom, unlocked the window and came back and stole a Sony Vaio laptop and two pairs of shoes sometime within the last 10 days.

Stolen vehicle

1300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Mercury Comet. No plates. Front passenger tire flat.

