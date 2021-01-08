 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 9
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 9

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Brock Jason Hamm, 31, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested True MacMillan, 21, of an unknown residence on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant.

Harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Megan Elizabeth Nguyen, 34, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence, a hit and run, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Drugs, gun — Kelso police Thursday arrested Isaac John Perkins, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Woodland police Thursday arrested Kendra Dawn Piper, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglaries

  • 2900 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole social security cards, birth certificates and passports out of a home office.
  • International Way, Longview. Thursday. Someone broke into a fenced yard from a commercial company and stole a self-contained breathing apparatus pack with a bottle,
  • carabiners, pulleys, rope grab, rigging plate, a kermantle rope and an airpack. Estimated loss $2,000.

Thefts

  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive Kelso. Thursday. Wallet and phone stolen while the owner was in the bathroom.
  • 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. License plates.

Vandalism

  • 7800 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Thursday. Mailbox vandalized.

Vehicle prowl

1700 block of Clatsop Street, Woodland. Thursday. Someone damaged a vehicle and stole a purse.

