Police Blotter: Jan. 8

Child rape — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Riley Barrett Eggers, 30, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Shaun Lee Elliott, 32, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Heather Nicole Schreiber, 28, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Juan Antonio Valdivia Soto, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported someone hacked into her bank account and did an unauthorized transfer of $3,000.

Fraud — A Woodland man told police he was out $2,500 after having checks placed into his account and funds taken out without his knowledge or consent.

Thefts