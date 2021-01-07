Police Blotter: Jan. 8

Child rape — Kelso police Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Riley Barrett Eggers, 30, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Shaun Lee Elliott, 32, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Heather Nicole Schreiber, 28, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Juan Antonio Valdivia Soto, 34, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Fraud — A Longview woman reported someone hacked into her bank account and did an unauthorized transfer of $3,000.
Fraud — A Woodland man told police he was out $2,500 after having checks placed into his account and funds taken out without his knowledge or consent.
Thefts
- 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Allowed his daughter to borrow money from one of his bank accounts and she changed them into her name and drained them. About $9,000 taken.
- k of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Amazon package taken.
Vandalism
300 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Broken window at the Cowlitz County Republican Headquarters.