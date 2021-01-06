Police Blotter: Jan. 7

Drugs — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Dustin Lee Bailey, 40, of an unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Daryl Keith Bowen, 50, of an unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment.
Harassment, drugs — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Darren Thomas Scott Brewer, 21, of an unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment, a felony drug offense and making false statements.
Assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Taylor Paul Allen Deniff, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.
Burglary — Castle Rock police Tuesday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a no-contact order and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary
- 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Reported Tuesday. Over the weekend, someone cut the perimeter fence in two places and stole three batteries out of the equipment on-site at a commercial business. Total loss and damages estimated around $2,000.
Thefts
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Tires stolen off of a Ford Ranger pickup.
- 100 block of Leaming Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Front license plate Washington B29482K.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. $33 of change stolen from the key kiosk in Winco.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. $55 of change stolen from the key machine in Walmart.
- 1600 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black and gray mountain bike with a rear rack and a front-mounted light.
Vehicle prowl
100 block of Raspberry Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Two people stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle and tried to cut out a second part before being scared by a neighbor.