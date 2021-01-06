 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 7
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 7

Drugs — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Dustin Lee Bailey, 40, of an unknown residence on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Daryl Keith Bowen, 50, of an unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment.

Harassment, drugs — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Darren Thomas Scott Brewer, 21, of an unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment, a felony drug offense and making false statements.

Assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Taylor Paul Allen Deniff, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.

Burglary — Castle Rock police Tuesday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a no-contact order and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary

  • 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Reported Tuesday. Over the weekend, someone cut the perimeter fence in two places and stole three batteries out of the equipment on-site at a commercial business. Total loss and damages estimated around $2,000.

Thefts

  • 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Tires stolen off of a Ford Ranger pickup.
  • 100 block of Leaming Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Front license plate Washington B29482K.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. $33 of change stolen from the key kiosk in Winco.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. $55 of change stolen from the key machine in Walmart.
  • 1600 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black and gray mountain bike with a rear rack and a front-mounted light.

Vehicle prowl

100 block of Raspberry Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Two people stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle and tried to cut out a second part before being scared by a neighbor.

