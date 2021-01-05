Police Blotter: Jan. 6

Fraudulent check — A man driving a white Ford F150 pick-up tried to cash a fraudulent check for $597 Monday at a Kelso bank. When a teller asked him to pull around the drive-thru to ask questions, the man circled to the back of the line, then eventually drove off. The man successfully cashed checks for $591 and $571 at two other Fibre Federal branches that day, according to the police call log.