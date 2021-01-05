 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 6
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Identity theft, stolen property — Longview police Monday arrested Devin Lamoine Brubaker, 29, of Longview on suspicion of possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Drugs — Kelso police Monday arrested Kasen Douglas Lake, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested William Franklin Nickle Rice, 32, of Castle Rock on suspicion of poessession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft — Kelso police Monday arrested Tramere La Tasha Owens Jenkins, 25, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Owen Jacob Woodard, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Fraudulent check — A man driving a white Ford F150 pick-up tried to cash a fraudulent check for $597 Monday at a Kelso bank. When a teller asked him to pull around the drive-thru to ask questions, the man circled to the back of the line, then eventually drove off. The man successfully cashed checks for $591 and $571 at two other Fibre Federal branches that day, according to the police call log.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1000 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Red 1995 Nissan extended cab pick-up with unknown Washington plate.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Bunker Hill Road, Longview. Monday. Mail.
  • 2500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Two bikes. The thief left two other bicycles in their place.

Vandalism

  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday. People in an undescribed vehicle drove by a house and shot BB gun pellets several times at it. The incident left dozens of holes in the siding on the house.

Vehicle prowls

  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man wearing a black jacket and yellow hoodie peered into several parked vehicles in the area.
  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone driving a dark-colored pick-up got out of their car, opened the trunk of a Honda vehicle and stole a small tool kit before driving off in their truck.

