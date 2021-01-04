Police Blotter: Jan. 5

Fugitive — Kelso police Thursday arrested Rayna Marie Frahm, 51, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested James Wallace Rogers II, 48, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Darren Kelly Clardy, 53, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Stolen property — Kelso police Friday arrested Mariah Danielle Coburn, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Stolen property, drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested William Kelly Courser Jr., 30, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Stephanie Eve Sheridan, 46, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.
Arson, malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested TN Ceasar, 45, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.
Arson, malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Ysus Jack, 26, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and making false statements.
Arson, malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Chimina T. Lukas, 45, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.
Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Kyle Kenneth Lee Oden, 34, of Vancouver on suspicion of felony domestic violence harassment, misdemeanor domestic violence harassment, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Cory Jon Strock, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Rachell Lynn Frahm, 26, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Austin Lee Rogers, 24, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary
• 1300 block of Holly Street, Kelso. Saturday. A homeowner reported that their house was broken into sometime while they were gone during the week.
Prowler
• 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A man dressed in dark clothing repeatedly pounded on a door, as if he were trying to break into the house.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Black 1997 Honda Civic with Washington plate BDE0604.
• 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Friday. Red 2006 Ford Focus with Washington plate BUW8414.
• 2200 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Saturday. Red Olympia flat-bed car trailer with Washington plate 2672VM.
• 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 2001 Chevrolet Lumina with Washingto plate BPL0179.
• 200 block of Tsugawa Court, Woodland. Saturday. White 2006 Kia Spectra with unknown plates.
• 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Saturday. Black 2019 Dodge Journey with unknown plates. This is the second time in a month the vehicle was stolen. The owner thinks the thieves used a spare set of keys that was not recovered with the vehicle when it was first found.
• Finch Drive and Robbins Street, Longview. Sunday. Light gray 2017 Subaru Corsstrek with Washington plate BUW7518. The vehicle owner told police he and his friend stayed overnight at the same house on Finch Drive, and he thinks his friend stole the car while he was in the bathroom.
Thefts
• 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. A person driving a motorhome broke a lock on an air pump and stole about $75 in change. The damage to the lock is estimated atton $100.
• 24th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. A woman wearing a bathrobe and pushing a cart allegedly stole items from multiple yards in the neighborhood.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Two men shoplifted several items from Home Depot, including power tools, hammers and clothing.
• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. A man with a white hoodie and black backpack shoplifted about $200 worth of items, including several tools and clothing.
• 200 block of Rimrock Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mail.
• 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Saturday. Wallet containing multiple bank cards and about $100 cash. The owner suspects a man who has been staying on her property.
• 2400 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Christmas lights and extension cords valued around $50.
• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. Multiple suspects driving a vehicle without license plates shoplifted a TV, a baby seat and other items. One man pulled a TASER on a store employee during the incident.
• 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A person driving a gray or silver truck shoplifted a cart full of items.
• 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Sunday. Someone stole a wheel and tire off of a 1974 Ford 3/4 ton pickup. Estimated loss $200.
Vehicle prowls
• 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. A man who claimed he was looking for another man got into a woman's vehicle and stole a shotgun shell.
• 600 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Someone broke into a white utility trailer in a parking lot.