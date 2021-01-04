Police Blotter: Jan. 5

• Finch Drive and Robbins Street, Longview. Sunday. Light gray 2017 Subaru Corsstrek with Washington plate BUW7518. The vehicle owner told police he and his friend stayed overnight at the same house on Finch Drive, and he thinks his friend stole the car while he was in the bathroom.

Thefts

• 1100 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. A person driving a motorhome broke a lock on an air pump and stole about $75 in change. The damage to the lock is estimated atton $100.

• 24th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. A woman wearing a bathrobe and pushing a cart allegedly stole items from multiple yards in the neighborhood.

• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Two men shoplifted several items from Home Depot, including power tools, hammers and clothing.

• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. A man with a white hoodie and black backpack shoplifted about $200 worth of items, including several tools and clothing.

• 200 block of Rimrock Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mail.