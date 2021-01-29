 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 30
Burglary — Longview officers Thursday arrested Cody Oreilly Coats, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony, and third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault, misdemeanors.

Drugs — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested Samuel Sweet, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent, a felony.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Ariel Watt, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree assault and obstructing a public servant, misdemeanors.

Assault300 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Thursday.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

Burglary100 block of Nordic Drive, Longview. Thursday. Items from garage.

400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Fence cut at storage yard.

300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Thursday. Items from house.

1900 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday. Apartment break in.

Vandalism 1700 block of 1st Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Smashed window in shed.

Vehicle Prowl 1000 block of 2nd Place, Kalama. Thursday.

