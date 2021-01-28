Police Blotter: Jan. 29

Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested TJ Carson Lee Davis, 22, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of stolen property and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Alicia Lynn Dyer, 32, of Cathlamet on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Hit and run — Longview police Thursday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 36, of Kelso on suspicion of hit and run unattended.
Drugs — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft
- 1000 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Unknown suspect tried tor remove the mailbox by removing the bolts.
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Wednesday. A man tried to steal her dog but dropped it when she caught him.
- 2000 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Rear license plate stolen. Washington C14125V.
Burglary
- 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Two pressure washers and an air compressor taken.
- 600 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Resident woke up to an unknown man inside the house stealing items.
600 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. Stole two flood lights and cut the extension cord.
- 1100 block of Weber Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Several tools and equipment worth more than $7,000 taken.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Grandview Terrace, Longview. Wednesday. Someone overnight drove through a piece of the owner’s property making a mess.
- 500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Appears someone tried to steal the ATM and left cable and rope wrapped around it. A piece of steering column shroud on the ground. Bank assessing damage.
Vehicle prowl
1800 Larch Street, Longview. Wednesday. Dark sedan drove into the driveway and tried to break the vehicle window.