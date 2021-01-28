 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Jan. 27
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Jan. 27

Handcuffs stock

Firearm, drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Casey Lee Henderson, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of possessing an unlawful firearm, a felony drug offense and first-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, driving without a license — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Scott Andrew Wilson, 53, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree driving without a license, driving without a ignition interlock device and on a warrant for contempt of court.

Thefts

  • 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Bike.
  • 1400 block of Cypress Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Purse.
  • 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Phone.
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Jewelry.
  • 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Clothing.
  • 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Occurred Sunday, reported Tuesday. Tires.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Tuesday.

Vehicle Thefts

  • 500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 2003 silver Kia.

800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Occurred Jan. 19, reported Tuesday. 1996 silver Honda Accord. WA BQJ9869.

