Police Blotter: Jan. 27

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office deputies Monday arrested Kristofer Dalgleish, 38, of an unknown location on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, a felony, and suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, misdemeanors.

Drugs — Kelso police officers Monday arrested Derek Nelson, 31, of Tahuya, Washington on suspicion of heroin possession, a felony, and suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is suspended, misdemeanors.

Rape of a Child — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office deputies Monday arrested a 40-year-old Tillamook, Oregon, man on suspicion of rape of a child in the third degree and child molestation in the third degree, felonies, and suspicion of immoral communications with a minor, misdemeanors.

Assault

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Punched man in face during road rage incident.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Domestic violence.

1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Dispute between neighbors.

Burglary