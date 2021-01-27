Police Blotter: Jan. 27

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office deputies Monday arrested Kristofer Dalgleish, 38, of an unknown location on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, a felony, and suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, misdemeanors.
Drugs — Kelso police officers Monday arrested Derek Nelson, 31, of Tahuya, Washington on suspicion of heroin possession, a felony, and suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is suspended, misdemeanors.
Rape of a Child — Cowlitz County Sherriff’s Office deputies Monday arrested a 40-year-old Tillamook, Oregon, man on suspicion of rape of a child in the third degree and child molestation in the third degree, felonies, and suspicion of immoral communications with a minor, misdemeanors.
Assault
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Punched man in face during road rage incident.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Domestic violence.
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Dispute between neighbors.
Burglary
640 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. John Deere Gator Model 615E, serial No. 1M0615EATMM040419.
Theft
- 110 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Monday. Ring.
- 310 block of Kilkelly Road, Kalama. Monday. Stimulus check.
- 200 block of 7th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White Chevy 2500.
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Monday. Phone.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Monday. Mail.
Vehicle Prowl
520 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday.