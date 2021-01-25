Police Blotter: Jan. 26

Violating protection order — Kelso police Friday arrested Jerome Isaiah Garner, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order, community custody violator, third-degree malicious mischief and five felony warrants for contempt of court.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Chelsea Lyn McClain, 35, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Nathan Robert Murray, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Ronnie Dean Strode Jr., 38, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Violating protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Blaine Bilton Burke, 33, of Longview on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order and a felony warrant for contempt of court.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Andrew Dayne Harper, 29, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Bobby Leon McSkimming, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances and a felony drug offense.
Theft, drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Adam Lee Pastorino, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances, a felony drug offense, as well as on felony warrants for criminal conspiracy and drug offenses.
Drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Nikkole Ruby Christa Roberts, 31, of Spanaway on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Rigoberto Silba, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Joseph Scott Wright, 29, of Spanaway on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and two felony drug offenses.
Drugs, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Melville Darche Tangen, 41, residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony offense, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Fraud — A fraudulent computer security company accessed a Kelso man’s bank accounts and stole $19,000 after he responded to an email from the company and gave them access to his computer, thinking it was his normal computer security company. The man has been in touch with his bank and is working on getting reimbursed for the loss.
Fraud — Someone used a Kelso woman’s debit card at Walmart after she left her wallet inside a restroom. She cancelled her cards.
Attempted fraud — A male caller pretending to be a Kalama woman’s grandson said he was calling from jail in Vera Cruz, Mexico and asked for $900 on Saturday. The woman got the name, number and location of where to send the money but didn’t send anything and called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office instead.
Burglaries
- 5600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Hole in the front door. Surveillance video
- Cedar Gates Road, Longview. Saturday. Heard someone in the house through Ring camera.
Thefts
- 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Friday. Store has a video of an employee printing lottery tickets worth $114 and not paying for them. Employee arrested Saturday*
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Back plate stolen. Washington BGP8316.
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Friday. A 9mm pistol stolen. No suspect information.
- 1100 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. A customer got her nails done and left without paying.
- 2800 block of Fir Street, Longview. Saturday. Clothes, toolbox and other items taken from his sister’s house.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Sunday. A total of $3,000 taken through three different debit cards.
Vandalism
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Front door was cracked.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Friday. Spray painted graffiti on the concrete.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Vehicle and U-Haul trailer broken into sometime overnight.
- 400 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Caller has a picture of the suspect.
- 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Back window of Jeep broken out. Doesn’t appear that anything was taken.
- 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Hunting equipment taken.
- 1800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Sunday. Suspect on video.