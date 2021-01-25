Police Blotter: Jan. 26

Theft, drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Adam Lee Pastorino, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances, a felony drug offense, as well as on felony warrants for criminal conspiracy and drug offenses.

Drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Nikkole Ruby Christa Roberts, 31, of Spanaway on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Rigoberto Silba, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Joseph Scott Wright, 29, of Spanaway on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Melville Darche Tangen, 41, residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony offense, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.